Video shows aftermath of ‘earthquake’ that caused huge cracks and river of water on Halifax road

Huge cracks and water pouring from the surface can be seen in a video that shows extensive damage to a road in Halifax.

Old Lane near Boothtown was closed off on Friday due the incident.

An extensive rupture could be seen on large parts of the road as water came pouring out of the surface.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: ““One of our water pipes burst on Old Lane in Ovenden and has caused considerable damage to the tarmac on the road.

“We’ve closed the road to traffic and there’s a diversion route in place. As the pipe is on a bridge, we’re waiting for a structural engineer to assess the damage and the impact it has had on the bridge before we start our repairs.

“We’re sorry about any disruption this has caused, we’re working hard to get the damaged assessed as soon as possible so we can get it repaired and back open.”