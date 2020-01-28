Warning to drivers as snow showers bring the M62 to a standstill

Drivers on the motorway and roads on higher grounds are being warned about hazardous conditions after the M62 was brought to a standstill.

Highways England has sent out warnings to motorists with snow showers causing major changes to driving conditions.

Stationary traffic on the M62 (Picture West Yorkshire Police Road Policing unit)

A spokesperson said: "The weather has really changed and we are seeing a flurry of snow at the summit of the M62 at Saddleworth. Traffic is currently heavy, driving to the conditions.

"We are currently seeing snow from Junction 25 across the Pennines. Traffic is very heavy from Junction 25 at Brighouse. No incidents to report so all lanes open, just slow traffic due to the weather. Our team of gritters are out treating as required.

"Please allow extra time for your journey.."

West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit have been monitoring the roads and confirmed a section of the M62 has come to a standstill.

Posting on Twitter an officer said: "The M62 westbound from Junction 24 Huddersfield to Junction 22 Rishworth and beyond is not moving at all.

"If you are planning on travelling this way, expect a long delay. No specific incidents to report, poor weather at junction 22"

The Met Office issued an ice warning for much of the Yorkshire county from 7pm last night until 10am this morning. (January 28).

The analysts said some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may occur and icy patches could be on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

