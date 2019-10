Yorkshire Water have confirmed water is flooding down Free School Lane.

Currently a team from the water supplier is dealing with the incident, which is causing disruption.

A spokesperson from Yorkshire Water said: " The flooding happened due a burst water main on Free School Lane.

"Water is back on for customers on the street.

"A technician is currently on site, and a repair team are on the way to the street.

"The mains have been switched off and flooding will subside."