Weeks of Calderdale roadworks set to begin around Elland Bridge and West Vale

Commuters returning to work after the festive and new year period will be faced with weeks of roadworks in Calderdale

The disruption will be around Elland Bridge and West Vale as the North of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), invests £380,000 to upgrade the gas distribution network in Halifax.

Roadworks in Elland and West Vale are set to begin today

The works will begin on Monday, January 6 and will take place on Halifax Road but the disruption could have a knock on affect on other roads.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority.

“We know that town centre works have a major impact on road users. We would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst we carry out this essential project, and apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible’’

Where and when will the roadworks be?

Until February 2 there will be two-way temporary traffic lights in place on Park Road, at the junction with Exley Lane.

The traffic lights will be manned Monday to Sunday to help maintain a good flow of traffic.

From January 19 until March 15, Halifax Road will be closed in one direction only. This will affect the stretch of Halifax Road between Park Road and Elland Bridge towards the A629 Calderdale Way.

Traffic will only be able to flow in a westerly direction, towards Calderdale Way. The other lane in the opposite direction will be closed.

In West Vale works will start at the four-way junction of Stainland Road and Saddleworth Road. They will then progress down Stainland Road finishing at the junction with Queen street.

From Monday 6 January, the current four-way traffic lights at the junction of Stainland Road and Saddleworth Road by the Co-op supermarket will be replaced by four-way temporary traffic lights. These will be in place for the duration of the work.

Middle Dean Street and Queen Street in West Vale will be closed at their junctions with Stainland Road from January 20 until the works are completed.

A fully-signed diversion will be in place throughout this time to provide motorists with an alternative route.