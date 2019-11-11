What happened to this slow middle lane driver on the M62 after being pulled over by police in Brighouse

A motorists caught driving slowly in the middle lane of the M62 has been handed a warning by police

The driver was pulled over by police on the M62 at Brighouse just before 10pm on Sunday night.

Posting on Twitter PC Dave Cant, more commonly known as 'Traffic Dave' said the driver was travelling at 50mph n the middle lane forcing cars to brake and then overtake them.

PC Cant said the driver was stopped and couldn't understand what was wrong with his driving.

He was issued a Traffic Offence Report but may benefit from a driving course. said PC Cant.

What does the Highway Code say?

The diver of this car was pulled over by police after driving too slowly in the middle lane of the M62

Rule 264 of the code says:"You should always drive in the left-hand lane when the road ahead is clear.

"If you are overtaking a number of slower-moving vehicles, you should return to the left-hand lane as soon as you are safely past.

"Slow-moving or speed-restricted vehicles should always remain in the left-hand lane of the carriageway unless overtaking.

"You MUST NOT drive on the hard shoulder except in an emergency or if directed to do so by the police, traffic officers in uniform or by signs."

