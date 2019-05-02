Your guide to Halifax's Tour de Yorkshire road closures and travel disruption

The Tour de Yorkshire will be arriving in Halifax on Sunday with travel disruption and road closures planned around the town centre and on the route.

Organisers of the race Welcome to Yorkshire and Calderdale Council have outlined what will happen before the start of the final stage and how the race could impact your journey around the borough.

Tour de Yorkshire route and expected timings through Halifax and Calderdale

Cyclists will exit the Southgate of The Piece Hall at 12.35pm in a ceremonial start, across Cross Street and turn left onto Horton Street before turning left onto Square Road.

They will ascend Winding Road and take a left onto Commercial Street before passing The Victoria Theatre on route to Skircoat Road.

The race then bears right onto Heath Road before turning right onto Free School Lane and past Saville Park.

At Kings Cross the Peloton will turn right and travel along Aachen and Burdock Way before reaching the large roundabout where the race will turn left onto Ovenden

This is when the race leaves its neutralised zone and the peloton really starts to race at approx 12.48pm

The peloton will pick up Shay Lane and commence up Holdsworth Road to enter the pretty village of Bradshaw at 12.54pm, before leaving Calderdale at Green Lane at 12.57pm on towards Haworth. (NB: all timings are approximate and may be subject to change on the day)

Tour de Yorkshire road closures in Halifax and Calderdale

Halifax Town Centre will be closed to vehicles from 6am until 3pm to allow for the race support vehicles and team buses; all of which a great spectacle and buzz throughout the town, giving spectators the opportunity to get close to the cycling professionals.

There is plenty of peripheral parking and public transport will be operating a usual weekend service.

All buses accessing Halifax town centre will drop off and collect at Halifax Bus station.

The rest of the route will be closed on a rolling road closure which means roads will be closed by police motorcycles for about half an hour before the race and open immediately after the race has passed by.