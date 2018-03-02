Traffic warning: M62 could remain closed until this evening as Storm Emma leaves hundreds of frustrated motorists stranded

The M62 is still suffering this morning after a series of incidents yesterday forced motorists to a stand still

Work is on-going this morning to try and clear the road, but police have warned that it may not be re-opened until this evening.

Some drivers reported waits of up to 10 hours on the stretch of motorway which saw snow, high winds, collisions and a vehicle fire halt movement across the Pennines.

This morning (Friday), Highways England tweeted advice on avoiding the problem area, where hundreds of vehicles are said to still be stranded, causing delays in nearby areas.

The tweet gave an alternative route for westbound travellers, who are being told to follow the ‘black circle’ diversion.

And West Yorkshire Police have told motorists to not travel on the route unless it is absolutely necessary.

Latest update from Greater Manchester Police

Greater Manchester Police have released a statement confirming military support for stranded motorists on the M62 motorway.

Some drivers have been stuck between junction 20 for Rochdale and junction 24 for Huddersfield through the night and diversions were issued by Highways England this morning.

Now, the army have been called to help with the clean-up operation which was caused by a mixture of heavy snow fall, high winds and traffic incidents yesterday.

With strong winds forecast for the rest of the day, police are urging people not to drive unless absolutely essential.

Live updates can be followed on Highway England’s Twitter accounts @HighwaysNEAST and @HIGHWAYSNWEST.