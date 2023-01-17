News you can trust since 1853
Trains cancelled UPDATE: Man dies on train tracks at Hipperholme

Trains between Halifax and Bradford were cancelled for around three hours after a man died on the railway tracks.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emergency services were seen near Coach Road, off Wakefield Road in Hipperholme yesterday evening. (Monday).

British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line in Hipperholme at 5.18pm to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ambulances were seen in Hipperholme
"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

