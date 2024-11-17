Halifax Station back in March 1985.Halifax Station back in March 1985.
Halifax Station back in March 1985.

17 photos or bus and train stations in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse over 100 years

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Take a trip down memory lane with these pictures of Calderdale train and bus stations from the early 20th century to now.

Sowerby Bridge railway station in 2007

1. Looking back

Sowerby Bridge railway station in 2007 Photo: Ian Swift

Halifax railway station in the early twentieth century

2. Looking back

Halifax railway station in the early twentieth century Photo: Halifax Courier

Halifax railway station in 1979

3. Looking back

Halifax railway station in 1979 Photo: Halifax Courier

Halifax bus station back in the 1960s

4. Looking back

Halifax bus station back in the 1960s Photo: Halifax Courier

