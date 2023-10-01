23 pictures showing the transformation of Halifax Bus Station as it begins to reopen
The new Halifax Bus Station has opened to some services today (Sunday) and to mark the occasion we’re taking a look back at how it has changed through the development.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Construction of the new £20.5m Halifax Bus Station has reached a major milestone, with some bus services, a new travel centre and accessible toilet facilities opening to passengers.
Ten of the new station’s 19 bus stands are now open. Other bus services will continue to run from stops in the town centre until the new station is complete in early 2024.
1 / 6