Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 46100 Royal Scot left the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, where it has spent February half-term entertaining families, this morning before travelling through Castleford, Wakefield, Mirfield, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden on its way back to its Cheshire base.

In Mirfield, crowds gathered on platform three, despite the rain, to witness the locomotive majestically power past with pace, beauty and elegance.