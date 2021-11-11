A piece of Halifax railway heritage is set to go under the hammer at auction

A North Eastern Railway tangerine orange totem sign for Halifax Station, which would have been on a lamp-post on the platform is due to fetch up to £2,000 at the Rail and Steam Heritage Sale, at Spicers of Goole.

About 20 of the lots come from the estate of Robert Honychurch, who was the founder of the heritage line the Welsh Highland Railway. Auctioneer Andy Spicer said: “People just like anything to do with the nostalgia of trains.

"It is a very strong market. It is retired people who buy most of these things, they all have disposable money. You don’t get many 20 to 30-year-old collectors.”

Spicers Auctioneers & Valuers, are perparing for their forthcoming Rail & Steam Heritage auction

Other items include an LMS Stanier hooter-type locomotive whistle, with a £100 to £150 estimate, while a 1920s’ BR Eastern mahogany railway clock could fetch up to £1,500.

The auction house is accepting lots until Tuesday, ahead of the November 19 sale.