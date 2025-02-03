A58 and M62 closures: Nine for Halifax motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 8pm January 23 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.
• M62, from 9pm January 23 to 5am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 22 to junction 22 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
• A58, from 8pm November 14 2024 to 6am February 12 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, carriageway closure, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A58, from 9pm February 4 to 5am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25, slip road closure and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• M62, from 9pm February 4 to 5am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
• M62, from 10.30pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 25, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• M62, from 8pm February 10 to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M62, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion via local authority and National Highways.
• M62, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for inspection works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.