A58 crash: George Ezra fans face big delays after crash shuts major road in and out of Halifax

A major route in and out of Halifax has been blocked by a crash.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 19:03 BST

The A58 is shut both ways near Shibden Park after an accident involving one vehicle.

Major delays are being reported in and around the area.

It is thought the accident happened at around 3pm today (Thursday)

The road is shut both ways
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the road was still closed at 7pm.

"Police are currently at the scene of a one vehicle road traffic collision on Godley Lane,” they told the Courier.

"The road is currently closed whilst enquiries are ongoing.”

The crash is expected to cause delays for George Ezra fans travelling to tonight’s sold-out show at The Piece Hall.

First has said its 508 bus service will divert via Queensbury to Shelf Roundabout.

We will update this story with more details when we have them.

