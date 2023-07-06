News you can trust since 1853
A58 crash in Halifax today: Major route in and out of Halifax open again after accident in time for George Ezra fans leaving The Piece Hall

A major route in and out of Halifax is back open after a crash closed it for more than six hours.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 21:54 BST

The A58 was shut both ways near Shibden Park after an accident involving one vehicle this afternoon.

Huge traffic jams were reported all around Halifax as people were diverted, with some people reporting up to two hour delays to their journeys.

They included many who were travelling to the George Ezra gig at The Piece Hall this evening, with some getting out of their cars at Stump Cross to walk into the town centre for the show.

The road is now openThe road is now open
Buses were being diverted via Queensbury.

It is thought the accident on Godley Lane happened at around 3pm today (Thursday).

