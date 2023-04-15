Work to replace gas mains on the A58 that was scheduled to last two weeks was expected to finish tomorrow (Sunday).

But it has been confirmed to the Courier today that temporary traffic lights will have to remain in place until at least April 25.

Multiple engineering issues and poor weather are to blame, say Northern Gas Networks - who are carrying out the work.

They say Calderdale Council has been made aware of the extension.

Steve Pigott, Northern Gas Networks’ engineer for the project, said: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this work may be causing customers and thank everyone for their patience while we work to complete the replacement as a safely and quickly as we can.

“Our engineers have been working in the area since April 3 to replace ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes, which aims to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Halifax.

"Unfortunately this is a complex project that has been hampered by multiple engineering issues and poor weather.

“We want to assure residents and road-users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible, and thank them for bearing with us in the meantime.”

The Three-way temporary traffic lights at the junction of New Bank and Godley Lane that are in place to allow the engineering work to take place have been causing long delays over the past two weeks, even with many schools shut and people off work for the Easter holidays.

First has reported it was diverting some of its services after buses suffered delays of up to 50 minutes.

The project involves ageing metal pipework being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes.

It aims to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Halifax now, while also getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

For more information about the work, contact Northern Gas Networks’ customer care team on 0800 040 7766 or email [email protected] .

