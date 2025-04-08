A629 accident: Long delays on major Calderdale route after crash
There are long delays being reported on one of Calderdale’s busiest routes this afternoon after an accident.
The crash is understood to have happened on the A629 westbound between Exley Lane and the A6026 at around 12.30pm.
AA traffic was still reporting heavy traffic on the road at 2.20pm.
There are also currently temporary traffic lights are on part of the A629 in Halifax for the next four months to allow work to take place on the link bridge.
The remedial works are to address defects on the underside of a bridge.
The work is set to take place until July 25.