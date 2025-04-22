A629 crash: Delays after accident on main route in and out of Halifax
Emergency services have been called to a crash on a busy route in and out of Halifax.
The accident happened on the A629 Keighley Road between Causeway Foot and Illingworth.
Google’s traffic updates say it was reported at around 6pm and is causing delays in the area.
We will update this story with more information when we have more details officially confirmed.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.