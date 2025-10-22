A629 Halifax town centre: What work is yet to come as milestone reached at Bull Green

The work to transform travel in the town centre has reached an important milestone – but what work is still to come?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council is delivering the A629 Phase 2 Halifax town centre project, which is fully funded through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund.

Construction is split into three parts: western, eastern and central, to minimise disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the upgraded junction and improvements at Bull Green.

Initial work has been focused on the western section, with completed improvements including new wider and safer spaces for pedestrians and upgraded crossings.

What work has been completed?

The new junction layout at Bull Green is the latest milestone in the western phase of works.

One of the most noticeable changes is the removal of the roundabout and the installation of new signals.

Bull Green improvements.

The linked and coordinated lights will work together with other signals around the town centre once the full scheme is complete, to help traffic to keep moving when it gets busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The completion of this work means that several bus services have returned to George Square.

A new signalised right turn out of George Street will improve and simplify access for buses and taxis heading towards north Halifax..

The new Bull Green car park is also now open and finishing touches including landscaping and tree planting will take place in planting season.

Work at the junction of Skircoat Road and Prescott Street was completed earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The focus is on safe routes for walking and cycling while keeping vehicles moving efficiently with new islands, crossings, and signals.

Crossings have been upgraded on Commercial Street and Fountain Street, and new cycle routes will improve access around this junction.

The one-way system on Powell Street has been reversed, supporting access to the Victoria Theatre and local businesses from Fountain Street.

What work will begin next?

The next stage of work in the western phase will be around Pellon Lane at Cow Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The subway is now permanently closed, with a temporary crossing maintaining access to the town centre until the new layout is complete.

The next phase of the project to be delivered by contractors Galliford Try, will be the work on upgrades for the east of the town, with planned improvements around Halifax Rail Station, the Piece Hall, Woolshops, Halifax Minster and routes in and out of the town centre.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “Halifax is benefitting from millions of pounds of investment, transforming the town centre with improved spaces and layouts making travel safer and more efficient.

“This major work is being split into phases, and work around the Bull Green area, as part of the western phase, is now almost complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The road layout has been transformed, with the removal of the roundabout, and with the new car park and wider pavements we’re seeing how the work is improving the look and feel of this area.

“We’d like to thank people and businesses for their patience whilst work has been underway in this area.

"We know that whilst work is still happening that there is a level of disruption, but we’re doing what we can to minimise this and as work moves around the town, we’ll begin to really see how the scheme is shaping the future of travel in Halifax.”

Coun Peter Carlill, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “The ongoing transformation of Halifax town centre is about making it safer and easier for everyone to get around.

“Whilst we recognise the disruption caused during the works, these latest upgrades are improving accessibility, reducing congestion and encouraging people to choose sustainable ways to travel.

“Projects like this are helping to create a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire by delivering an integrated Weaver Network that joins up all transport options across the region.”