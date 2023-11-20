Updated plans to upgrade a major route through Halifax have been unveiled.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following feedback from a public consultation, Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority have created new proposals for the stretch of the A629 from Halifax town centre through Lee Mount, Ovenden and Illingworth to Ogden.

The authorities say they want to reduce journey times and make walking and cycling on the route easier and safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new plans include Whitehill Road becoming one-way only westbound, off the A629 at Wrigley Hill at Illingworth, new pedestrian crossings, bus priority technology at signa, speed calming measures on Old Lane, and better paths, signage and lighting leading to Orange Street roundabout including new CCTV provision.

Councillor Scott Patient says the plans are aimed at better connecting Halifax town centre with North Halifax

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “We want to better connect communities in the north of Halifax with the town centre, making improvements to make it easier and safer to travel by more sustainable transport, such as taking the bus, walking, or cycling.

“We’ve listened to people’s thoughts about the initial proposals and have made some changes to the plans to reflect this feedback.

"We’re now asking people to let us know what they think about the latest proposals to help shape final plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By improving access to the town centre on foot, by cycle or on public transport, it’s also making job, education and leisure opportunities more accessible and supporting our three council priorities of creating thriving towns and places, reducing inequalities and tackling the climate emergency.”

A series of in person and online events are being held to help people find out more about the new plans, where the project team will be on hand to discuss the proposals and answer any questions.

These include a session in Seminar Room D211 at Dean Clough in Halifax on Monday, November 27 from noon until 5pm.

To find out more about these sessions and to register attendance, visit https://www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/a629n

To request the information in an alternative format you can also email y[email protected] or call MetroLine on 0113 245 7676.