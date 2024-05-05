A629 shut: Police seal off one of Halifax's busiest roads and evacuate pub tonight
A Halifax pub has been evacuated by police who have also sealed off one of the the area’s busiest roads.
The A629 is reportedly closed in both directions between the traffic lights near Calderdale Royal Hospital and the mini roundabout to Copley.
The Watermill in Salterhebble is understood to have been evacuated.
Police and paramedics are in the area.
We will update this story with more details as we get them.