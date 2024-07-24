A629 update: New pictures show road layout from above as major project nears completion

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Work on the A629 project is nearing completion and Calderdale Next Chapter has shared some new pictures of the works.

The photos were taken at the end of June and show the new layout.

The roundabout is open while work continues on the bus lane, visible behind the roundabout.

Once this section is complete buses will be able to take a more direct route and avoid the roundabout.

Here's what the A629 looks like as major Halifax road project nears the end

The new roundabout on Stainland Road.

1. A629

The new roundabout on Stainland Road.Photo: Calderdale Council

Photo Sales
The new roundabout on Stainland Road.

2. A629

The new roundabout on Stainland Road.Photo: Calderdale Council

Photo Sales
A new path to the canal from the roundabout along Stainland Road.

3. A629

A new path to the canal from the roundabout along Stainland Road.Photo: Calderdale Council

Photo Sales
The road layout at Salterhebble.

4. A629

The road layout at Salterhebble.Photo: Calderdale Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WorkHalifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.