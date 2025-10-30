A641: How to have your say on major plans to change roads in and around Brighouse

People are invited to have their say on the latest plans to transform travel in and around Brighouse.

A641 proposals including a new off-road greenway, and significant investment in the highways infrastructure to make travel easier and more reliable.

The A641 is a busy road linking Brighouse with Bradford and Huddersfield.

Improvement plans have been developed to better connect communities around Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse and Woodhouse, addressing long-standing travel-related issues.

Proposed new bridge.

These include improving facilities to make travel easier and safer, whether you walk, wheel, cycle, use public transport or drive.

People are now invited to share their feedback on the latest proposals for the A641 Improvement Scheme, which have been shaped by responses to previous consultations.

The proposals are split into five packages of improvements that will connect with each other to deliver a better network for everyone.

Proposals for Pickle Bridge Greenway.

Major highways improvement proposals include a new bridge across the canal, rerouting the main flow of traffic along the A643 and linking Bridge Road to Owler Ings Road.

The new bridge would reduce traffic on the existing A643 Briggate Bridge, subsequently providing a safer route for people walking, wheeling and cycling.

Another significant part of the scheme is the creation of the Pickle Bridge Greenway - a dedicated off-road walking, wheeling and cycling route along the former railway line, between Lower Wyke Lane and Thornhills Beck Lane.

The greenway would link through Wellholme Park to Brighouse town centre via Clifton Road, improving access to green spaces and supporting active travel.

Proposals across the whole project, which is set to be funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, include 45 new crossings, new and improved footways, bus priority measures to improve reliability, junction upgrades, improved traffic signals and new signage.

People can view and have their say on the latest proposals at yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/a641.

There are also a number of drop-in information events where people can meet the project team, view the plans and ask any questions:

• Bailiff Bridge Community Centre, HD6 4DX - Thursday 6 November, 5pm – 8pm

• The Space @Field Lane, Rastrick, HD6 3JT - Friday 7 November 2025, 3pm – 5pm

• St John’s Community Hall, Brighouse town centre, HD6 1HN - Saturday 15 November 2025, 10.30am – 1.30pm

The A641 Improvement Scheme will work together with other projects planned or underway in Brighouse, including the £19 million Town Deal investment work.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The proposals as part of the A641 Improvement Scheme are all about making sure that our transport network works now and in the future.

"The project aims to address long-standing transport issues, better connecting communities and increasing travel choices, with the creation of new greenway routes and highways improvements to make it easier and safer for everyone to get around.

“We’re grateful for all the feedback we’ve previously received about the project.

"We’ve listened carefully and this local knowledge has been really helpful in the development of the latest proposals.

"This is an opportunity to shape further development of the scheme.”

Coun Peter Carlill, Deputy Chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said: “We’re investing in Calderdale’s transport network to make it safer, easier and greener to travel around.

“These proposals could see people from Brighouse, Bradford and Huddersfield benefit from new crossings, footways, and improved bus facilities, as part of our integrated Weaver Network.”