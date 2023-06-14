A644 closed today latest: Man taken to hospital and police shut Calderdale road after tanker overturns near M62
A man has been rushed to hospital and police have shut a road after a tanker overturned in Calderdale this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST
The accident happened on the A644 in Brighouse near the westbound exit slip road of junction 25 of the M62.
A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries which police say are not believed to be life-threatening.
Traffic is being diverted in the area as arrangements are made for the tanker to be recovered and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
The accident is understood to have happened sometime between 9.45am and 10.15am.