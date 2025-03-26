Two people including a man who suffered life-threatening injuries were rushed to hospital after an accident on one of Calderdale’s main roads yesterday.

As reported by the Courier, the A646 Halifax Road was shut for several hours between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden after the crash at around 2.33pm.

Police have now given more details about the accident, saying it involved a purple Peugeot 108 which hit the corner of a building.

The car had been travelling away from Hebden Bridge towards Todmorden.

The crash happened yesterday

No other vehicles were involved.

A man in his 80s who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman driving the car, who is in her 70s, was also injured and taken to hospital.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or the car travelling in the time leading up to the crash.

They would also like to hear from anyone with relevant footage.

Anyone who can help can contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250168015.