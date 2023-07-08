News you can trust since 1853
Accident in Halifax today: Nine-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by a car - air ambulance landed in a park

A nine-year-old girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Halifax today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

She was crossing the road with an adult at a pedestrian crossing on King Cross Street near the junction with Park Road when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa.

She has been taken to hospital for emergency treatment and police say she is in a critical condition.

A PCSO on patrol came across the incident at 11.09am.

The road is shut
The road was shut for investigations and an air ambulance was seen landing in nearby People’s Park.

The driver of the Corsa – a 53-year-old man – has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Anyone who saw what happened or the movements of the car in the time leading up to the collision – particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage - is asked to contact roads policing officers via 101, quoting log 715 of July 8 or reference 132302379650.

Police can also be contacted via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Jams were being reported in and around Halifax town centre while the road was closed.

