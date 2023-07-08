News you can trust since 1853
Accident in Halifax today: Road shut and air ambulance lands in park after accident in part of Halifax

A Halifax road has been shut after an accident today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST

An air ambulance is understood to have landed in People’s Park after the accident on King Cross Street at around 11.30am.

A stretch of King Cross Street and Burdock Way are shut while emergency services investigate.

There are delays being reported in and around Halifax town centre.

The road is shutThe road is shut
We will update this story when we have more details.

