Accident in Halifax tonight: Police shut road and air ambulance spotted after crash in Halifax tonight
A Halifax road was closed and the air ambulance was called after a crash earlier this evening.
Skircoat Moor Road was taped off for several hours between Albert Promenade and Free School Lane just up from Savile Park Moor.
There have also been reports that the air ambulance was called and landed on the moor.
Police told the Courier the road was expected to open by 9pm.
This story will be updated with more details as we get them.
Anyone with information about what happened or saw the crash should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.