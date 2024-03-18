Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skircoat Moor Road was taped off for several hours between Albert Promenade and Free School Lane just up from Savile Park Moor.

There have also been reports that the air ambulance was called and landed on the moor.

Police told the Courier the road was expected to open by 9pm.

Police sealed off part of Skircoat Moor Road in Halifax for several hours after the crash

This story will be updated with more details as we get them.