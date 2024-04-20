Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to the junction of Ovenden Way and Ovenden Road in Ovenden at 8.53pm after the accident involving a red Audi A3 and a white VW Golf.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The occupants of the Audi were reported to have left the scene and an area search was made, including use of an NPAS helicopter.

"Three people in the Golf were checked over by paramedics with no serious injuries reported.

The crash in Ovenden last night

"Anyone who witnessed this collision or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area following the collision is asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1883 of April 19.