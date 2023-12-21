Accident in Shelf: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash which shut Calderdale village road this morning
A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after a crash which shut a road in Shelf earlier today.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are understood to have been called to the one-vehicle accident on Cooper Lane between between Reevy Road West and Carr House Lane between 11am and noon.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the rider was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries”.
The road was shut while police investigated and buses were diverted.