News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Accident in Shelf: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash which shut Calderdale village road this morning

A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after a crash which shut a road in Shelf earlier today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are understood to have been called to the one-vehicle accident on Cooper Lane between between Reevy Road West and Carr House Lane between 11am and noon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the rider was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries”.

The road was shut while police investigated and buses were diverted.

Related topics:MotorcyclistCalderdalePoliceWest Yorkshire Police