Accident in Sowerby Bridge: Busy Calderdale road blocked for nearly two hours and passenger cut from car after three-vehicle crash

Firefighters had to free someone trapped in a car after a three-vehicle crash in Sowerby Bridge this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:35 GMT
The accident happened on Tuel Lane near Lidl shortly before 11.20am.

Police said a passenger of one of the vehicles was cut free by firefighters.

They said she suffered injuries described as “minor”.

The crash blocked Tuel Lane in Sowerby Bridge for nearly two hours
The road was shut while emergency services dealt with the crash and it was reopened at 1.16pm.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in Calderdale can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

