Accident in Sowerby Bridge: Busy Calderdale road blocked for nearly two hours and passenger cut from car after three-vehicle crash
The accident happened on Tuel Lane near Lidl shortly before 11.20am.
Police said a passenger of one of the vehicles was cut free by firefighters.
They said she suffered injuries described as “minor”.
The road was shut while emergency services dealt with the crash and it was reopened at 1.16pm.
