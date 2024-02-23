Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The accident happened on Tuel Lane near Lidl shortly before 11.20am.

Police said a passenger of one of the vehicles was cut free by firefighters.

They said she suffered injuries described as “minor”.

The crash blocked Tuel Lane in Sowerby Bridge for nearly two hours

The road was shut while emergency services dealt with the crash and it was reopened at 1.16pm.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in Calderdale can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.