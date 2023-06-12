News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Accident on Burnley Road today latest from police: Major route in and out of Halifax shut and buses stop running after three-vehicle crash

A crash involving three vehicles has shut one of Calderdale’s busiest roads this afternoon.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST

The accident happened on Burnley Road shortly before 2.27pm and involved three vehicles, say police.

The crash has shut the road in both directions between Friendly and Luddenden Foot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bus company Team Pennine tweeted at around 2.40pm this afternoon (Monday) that 574 buses are being suspended until the incident is cleared.

The road is shut in both directionsThe road is shut in both directions
The road is shut in both directions
Most Popular

"Due to a police incident The 574 Halifax to Midgley is currently paused,” they posted.

"The service will resume once the road has been cleared.”

The service runs from Halifax town centre, through Savile Park, King Cross, Sowerby Bridge, Friendly and Luddenden Foot.

First has also said some of its 590, 591 and 592 services are hit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has posted: "Burnley Road closed between Friendley and Ludd Foot due to a RTC. Diversion via Cragg Vale, Ripponden and Sowerby.”

Calder Learning Trust has warned parents of the crash.

They posted: “Due to a major traffic accident on Burnley Road and Tuel Lane, the road has been closed.

"School buses have not yet been able to get through (C92, C85, C82, C83).

"We will keep you informed as soon as we get any updates. Pupils and students may wait at school until they are able to be collected or they open the road.”

Read More
HERE
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifax