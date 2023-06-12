The accident happened on Burnley Road shortly before 2.27pm, say police.

The crash shut the road in both directions between Friendly and Luddenden Foot for around two hours but the route is now open again.

Bus company Team Pennine tweeted at around 2.40pm this afternoon (Monday) that 574 buses were being suspended until the incident was cleared.

The road is shut in both directions

"Due to a police incident The 574 Halifax to Midgley is currently paused,” they posted.

"The service will resume once the road has been cleared.”

The service runs from Halifax town centre, through Savile Park, King Cross, Sowerby Bridge, Friendly and Luddenden Foot.

First also said its 590, 591 and 592 services were hit.

It posted: "Burnley Road closed between Friendley and Ludd Foot due to a RTC. Diversion via Cragg Vale, Ripponden and Sowerby.”

Calder Learning Trust warned parents of the crash.

They posted: “Due to a major traffic accident on Burnley Road and Tuel Lane, the road has been closed.

"School buses have not yet been able to get through (C92, C85, C82, C83).