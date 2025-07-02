All lanes on M1 reopen after being closed due to a serious collision between J41 and J40 this morning

Traffic on the M1

All lanes on the M1 are no reopen following a fatal collision this morning (Wednesday).

Emergency services have been on the scene for most of the day between junctions 41 and 40 near Wakefield.

The motorway was closed in both directions, with the northbound carriageway opening a few hours later.

Now the southbound carriageway has reopened to vehicles.

National Highways shared: “All lanes are now open on the M1 southbound between J41 and J40 near Wakefield.

“The earlier serious collision has now been cleared.

“Delays of approx. 10 minutes remain on the approach.”

Police have confirmed that a man in his 70s died in the collision.

