Arriva bus strike: a limited number of school services to re-start in Calderdale and Kirklees for students taking GCSE exams

Arriva Yorkshire is re-starting a limited number of school bus services from today (Wednesday) to help students in Kirklees and Calderdale get to their GCSE exams.

By Dominic Brown
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 8:36 am

The reinstated services are:

C36 Halifax – Brooksbank School.

C49 Bank Top – Brighouse High.

There will be no fares charged on the reinstated school services

GC1 Waterloo – Greenhead College.

HG1 Heckmondwike Grammar – Morley.

JF1 Drighlington – St John Fisher.

K65 Waterloo – All Saints College.

K78 Grange Moor – King James’s.

K81 Colne Bridge – King James’s.

NH1 Brighouse – North Halifax Grammar.

TA3 Shroggs Road – Trinity Academy.

WA1 East Ardsley /Thorpe – Woodkirk Academy.

WA2 Batley – Woodkirk Academy.

WM1 Heckmondwike – Whitcliffe Mount.

WM2 Whitcliffe Mount – Birstall.

These services will operate to normal timetables, however will not show on apps or journey planners. No fare will be charged on these services operated by Arriva.

All other services are still suspended because of the strike action.

Gavin Peace, area operations director for Arriva Yorkshire, said: “We understand the importance of our services to the area and have worked hard to reinstate some (limited) school services in time for students taking their GCSE examinations today.”

