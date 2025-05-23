Bank Holiday Weekend: Trains between Leeds and Manchester via Dewsbury will be diverted through Halifax

Trains between Leeds and Manchester via Dewsbury will be diverted through Halifax as passengers are urged to check before they travel over the bank holiday weekend.

Most Northern train services across the North of England will be running as usual over the late May bank holiday.

With a host of events taking place over the weekend, trains are expected to be particularly busy in a number of areas, so the operator is asking customers to check before they travel.

Halifax train station

Liverpool's Sefton Park will play host to Radio 1's Big Weekend, with the Warrington Neighbourhood Festival also taking place a little further down the road.

Liverpool will also host the Liverpool FC Premier League parade on Monday, May 26.

Engineering improvement works will affect a small number of routes, as follows:

Between Leeds, Manchester Victoria and Wigan via Dewsbury (May 26 to 30) - trains will be diverted, running instead via Bradford Interchange and Halifax. No trains will call at stations via Dewsbury and Brighouse. Buses will run between Leeds, Dewsbury, Brighouse, and Halifax.

Between Leeds, Manchester Victoria and Chester (May 24 to 26) - trains will start and finish at Manchester Victoria, with buses replacing trains between Chester and Newton-le-Willows for train connections to Manchester

Whilst trains on most routes will be running as normal over the weekend, services may start later or finish earlier, so the operator is advising customers to leave plenty of time to travel and check train times before heading to the station.

For more information visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/may-bank-holiday