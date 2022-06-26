Barrier upgrade work to begin to improve safety on M62 in West Yorkshire

National Highways will replace the central reservation barrier between junctions 30 (Rothwell) and 31 (Normanton) from Monday, July 4.

The majority of the work will be carried out in the daytime, between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, with some overnight closures at the start and end of the scheme to set up and remove traffic management.

It is due to be completed by the end of August.

National Highways project manager, Oliver Dunderdale, said: “The M62 is a vital route through the region and this essential work will improve safety for the thousands of drivers who use this road every day.

“The current barrier is coming towards the end of its life and it needs replacing.

"We are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum, but I’d urge drivers to plan their journeys in advance, especially when overnight closures are in place.

"I want to thank road users for their patience while we carry out this essential safety work.”

To set up the required traffic management safely, the M62 will be closed overnight (8pm until 6am) at the start of the work; two nights eastbound and two nights westbound, but not at the same time.

This will be repeated at the end of the work to remove the traffic management.

During the rest of the scheme the M62 will remain open, although for the safety of road users and the workforce, 24/7 narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place on both carriageways.

During overnight closures, fully signed diversions will be in place. These have been agreed in advance with police and the local authority.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the M62 junction 30 onto the A642 (Wakefield Road), A639 (Methley Lane and Barnsdale Road) on to Willowbridge Lane/Whitwood Common Lane before re-joining the M62 at junction 31.

Westbound traffic will follow the same route in reverse.

High-sided vehicles will follow a separate diversion. Eastbound vehicles will divert at M62 junction 29 (Lofthouse) for the M1, A63, A1 and M1, re-joining the M62 at junction 32a Ferrybridge.

Westbound high-sided vehicles will follow the same route in reverse.