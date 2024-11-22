Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Icy roads and pavements are causing disruption across Calderdale this morning.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several accidents have been reported, including one on Shay Lane in Halifax and another on Burnley Road near near Brearley.

Many schools are saying they will extend their opening times to allow for late arrivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shay Lane crash has blocked the road both ways from Blackmires to Brickfield Lane, causing congestion along the A629 between Illingworth and Halifax.

Ice is causing issues all over Calderdale

Burnley Road is partially blocked both ways at Brearley Lane Top, causing delays between Mytholmroyd and Sowerby Bridge.

The borough’s SEND school bus and taxi service have been delayed.

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College has described the conditions as “treacherous”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Road conditions are still treacherous and it is still unsafe to dispatch transport. It has been delayed by a further one hour.

"If you would like to drop your son/daughter off you are welcome to. We have staff ready to receive them at both sites.”

Calder Learning Trust has said: “Due to icy conditions and the expected impact on journey times, we are keeping registers open until 9.30

am.

"Both Calder Primary and Calder High schools are open as normal and where it is safe to do so, pupils should arrive at the normal time but the morning register will remain open until 9.30 am to allow more time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council says waste and recycling collections could be disrupted, especially on rural routes.

"Crews are working where safe, mainly on main roads,” they say.

"Recycling and rural routes are badly affected. Crews will be working on Saturday to catch up as much as possible.

"Please leave refuse or garden waste bins out and they will be emptied as soon as possible. Any recycling not collected by the end of Saturday will be carried over to your next scheduled collection day.”

We will update this story with more details as we get them.