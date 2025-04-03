Bolton Brown shut: Buses warning as fire shuts major Calderdale route
The blaze on Bolton Brow near Sowerby Bridge town centre is understood to have happened at around 2pm and shut the road in both directions.
As these photos by Gareth Lonie show, several fire engines were deployed to the blaze.
Team Pennine posted that its 574 and 587 services would be diverted.
"Route to Crow Wood Park, then using Park Road and Gatrix Lane in both directions,” the firm posted.
"Normal Route to King Cross and then going along Burnley Road and Tuel Lane in both directions.”
Ryburn Valley High School also posted that the road closure could effect its pupils’ buses.
It said: “We have just been informed of a road closure on the A58 due to an incident in Bolton Brow.
"Please be aware that this could affect bus travel times. If you have any questions, please contact WYMetro on 0113 245 7676.”
The road is now understood to be open.
We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.