A safety inspection in the Brighouse area means all lines are currently closed through this station.

Trains from Leeds to Manchester were meant to be diverting via Brighouse because of engineering work – but Northern says no trains are running through the station today (Sunday).

As a result, Grand Central and TransPennine Express services may be cancelled or revised.

Disruption is expected until 5pm, according to National Rail’s website.

TransPennine Express has given the following customer advice: “Engineering work is taking place today in the Huddersfield area which means trains running between Manchester and Leeds are being diverted via Brighouse.

"However, due to a safety inspection of the track in this area, services are currently unable to run between Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Victoria and Leeds.