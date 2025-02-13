Brighouse Town Deal: Images show how Calderdale town could soon look as huge makeover reaches next stage

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
This is how Brighouse is set to look once a massive revamp of the town is complete.

The artist’s impressions show the vision for Bethel Street and Park Street, Thornton Square, and Commercial Street and Market Street once the Brighouse Deal work is finished.

The project will see a total of £19m invested in the town.

It includes pedestrianising the central sections of Commercial Street and Bethel Street, between Market Street and Park Street.

This would create an eastern zone for vehicles – entering on Bethel Street and exiting on Lawson Road – and a western zone – entering on Commercial Street and exiting on Briggate.

The aim is to provide access but stop the town centre being used as “a rat run for through traffic,” says the Brighouse Deal board.

The transformation of Brighouse Open Market is also underway as part of the project.

The board has now announced that it has started writing to businesses who will be directly affected by the planned changes in the town centre, giving them the chance to comment on the proposed new or amended Traffic Regulations Orders.

"The second stage of this process will allow everyone to give their views,” says the board.

"This work is an important step towards our aim of making Brighouse an even more pleasant place for people to shop and spend time, and we’ve released updated images showing of how parts of Commercial Street and Bethel Street will look once we’ve transformed the town centre to deliver that vision.

“You can see more about the projects, the ambitions, and how we’re transforming our town at www.brighousedeal.co.uk.”

How Bethel Street and Park Street could look

Brighouse Town Deal: Images show how Calderdale town could soon look as huge makeover reaches next stage

How Bethel Street and Park Street could look Photo: Brighouse Deal

How Commercial Street could look

Brighouse Town Deal: Images show how Calderdale town could soon look as huge makeover reaches next stage

How Commercial Street could look Photo: Brighouse Deal

How Thornton Square could look

Brighouse Town Deal: Images show how Calderdale town could soon look as huge makeover reaches next stage

How Thornton Square could look Photo: Brighouse Deal

