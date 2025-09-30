'Bring back our buses' petition signed by hundreds of angry residents

A petition signed by hundreds of people who want to see buses reinstated in part of Halifax town centre has been presented to Calderdale Council.

The Courier revealed in August how traders at Halifax Borough Market claimed some services were no longer dropping passengers off near the market, and instead going straight to Halifax Bus Station.

That, they say, has meant their older and less mobile customers have been unable to make it to the market and its stalls.

The move, combined with the current roadworks in Halifax town centre, has caused a steep decline in footfall at the market.

A petition was started which has attracted hundreds of signatures - both online and on paper copies held at the market - calling for the buses to be brought back.

One of the ward councillors for the town centre, Councillor Joe Thompson, says he and his fellow ward councillors have supported the petition and contacted First, West Yorkshire Combines Authority (WYCA) and Halifax MP Kate Dearden about the issue.

Now the petition has been handed to Calderdale Council to press for the matter to be addressed.

"The petition will also be presented to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority,” said Coun Thompson.

"These buses are a vital lifeline for residents and businesses and I hope we can move into a future where we have a bus service worthy of them.”

To sign the petition online, visit https://www.change.org/p/reinstate-halifax-town-centre-bus-services

Since September 21, Team Pennine’s bus services are running again from George Street in Halifax town centre.

The free shuttle bus which had been put in place is no longer operating.