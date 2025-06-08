Burdock Way closed: Major route in and out of Halifax shut after man dies
Officers were called to Halifax town centre at 11.35am today after a man was reported to have fallen from the A58 Burdock Way flyover.
Emergency services attended and found a man in his 40s who had fallen from the flyover onto the road below.
He was provided with medical attention but was confirmed to have died at the scene.
Police are still at the scene and road closures were put in place in the area including from Orange Street roundabout to New Bank.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by Calderdale District CID but at this time there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances in what took place.”
Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the police’s investigation is being asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .