Burdock Way crash: Police and firefighters called to crash on Halifax road this morning
Police and firefighters have been dealing with a crash in Halifax this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
The accident happened on the flyover at Burdock Way and was reported at 7.58am.
Police have said no one is understood to have been injured.
Anyone with information or concerns about a crime can contact police by calling 101.
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.