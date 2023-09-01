The accident happened on the flyover at Burdock Way and was reported at 7.58am.

Police have said no one is understood to have been injured.

Anyone with information or concerns about a crime can contact police by calling 101.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash happened this morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.