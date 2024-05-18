Burnley Road accident: Busy Calderdale road shut this morning after reports of bus and car crash last night
The crash is understood to have involved a bus and a car, and happened near Brearley at around midnight.
Police and firefighters were deployed.
The road was still shut at 8.30am today.
Traffic is reported to be using Midgley Road instead.
If you have any information about what happened or dash cam footage that might help the police with their investigation, call 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
We will update this story with more details as we get them officially confirmed.