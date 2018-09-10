Burnley Road through Luddendenfoot reopens after major water main burst

A second major water main burst that closed Burnley Road for a number of days has been repaired and the road has reopened.

The second burst happened in Luddendenfoot on Sunday morning. The road was closed and diversions were put in place as engineers assessed the damage.

READ: Second major water main burst in five days closes Burnley Road

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said the damage from the burst water main on Burnley Road at Luddenden Foot was severe and was the reason why Yorkshire Water closed the road.

The burst comes four days after water main burst closed the same road but through Mytholmroyd.

READ: Mytholmroyd water main burst: Dramatic video and photos of the burst and aftermath