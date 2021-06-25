Burnley Road through Todmorden reopens after police incident
A police incident that has closed a main road through Todmorden has now re-opened
Calderdale Council put out the warning this morning saying the Halifax Road in Todmorden between Cross Stone Road and Key Sike Lane, was closed for a police Incident.
Early reports said the road would be closed for most of the day but the Council has said the road has now-re-opened.
West Yorkshire has so far confirmed that the road has been closed due to a road traffic collision.
More details to follow.