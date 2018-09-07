Burnley Road to re-open earlier than expected after water main burst

The main route through Mytholmroyd will be opened earlier than expected after a major water main burst.

Burnley Road at the junction near Caldene Avenue has been closed since Wednesday morning.

Staff from Calderdale Council and partners from Yorkshire Water, West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire Service, Northern PowerGrid and the Environment Agency have all been assisting with the repairs after a water main burst

Initial assessments showed significant damage to the road surface, sewers and power cables at the junction with Caldene Avenue.

The road was not expected to be open until Saturday.

However, a statement from Yorkshire Water said: "We’re happy to announce that the road closure on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd will be lifted from lunchtime today.

"Thanks to the great efforts of our contractors, Morrison Utility Services, and our colleagues on site, the work has been expediated and completed sooner than we expected.

"The fresh tarmac is currently drying and once our site manager and Calderdale Council’s highways team are happy that the road is safe and dry, we’ll remove the road closure signs and let the traffic through.

"We’d like to thank everyone again for bearing with us while we were fixing the damage from the burst pipe. The community has rallied around and our colleagues on site would like to thank the local residents and businesses for their support."

