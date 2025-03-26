Burst water main in Hipperholme causes delays as four-way lights in place on Denholme Gate Road during repair
Four-way lights are currently in place on A644 Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, at the junction with Leeds Road, following an emergency repair to a burst water main by Yorkshire Water.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently on site, having successfully repaired the main.
"We will now be reinstating the road and will remove traffic management as soon as it is safe to do so.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank road users and those living and working in the area for their patience."
AA traffic news is currently showing queueing traffic on A58 Leeds Road both ways at A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).
