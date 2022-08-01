Bus company with operating centre in Elland celebrates 12 months since taking over routes in West Yorkshire

Investment of £2.5 million in year one, plus a lot of hard work by Team Pennine’s 140 people based at its two operating centres at Waterloo in Huddersfield and Elland, near Halifax, have underpinned its amazing year one revival – with customer numbers back to over 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, fares frozen and journey cancellations halved.

The tired-looking buses which came with the deal to buy the company from previous owners Arriva, with faded orange liveries and careworn interiors, are being progressively replaced and renewed with the signature Team Pennine identity and an eye-catching pink livery created by renowned UK design agency Best Impressions.

In Team Pennine’s first year, 63% of its fleet has already been replaced, beating Transdev’s promise to replace half of the buses it inherited from Yorkshire Tiger in year one – while a quarter of its existing 60 buses have been refurbished to ‘as new’ standard.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby, Operations Director Vitto Pizzuti, and from Team Pennine, Lead Driver Dave Bostock, Service Delivery Manager Kash Mughal and Driver Amanda Furness

A total of 24 low-emission buses have been introduced, bringing 38% of its fleet up to the toughest Euro VI emissions standards. Five new branded bus routes have launched – with the most successful, Holmfirth Explorer, attracting 14% more customers since its launch last September – while an investment of almost £1 million delivered Halifax’s first new buses for seven years, for a new ‘Calder Country’ network in and around the town.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “The combination of our investment and commitment plus the amazing human effort put in by our teams at Elland and Waterloo depots has achieved the transformation of Team Pennine in a short space of time.

“From day one, our new colleagues welcomed us with open arms, just as keenly as we welcomed them. Drivers, cleaners, engineers, and duty managers continue to make it happen for our customers each day, and I couldn’t be prouder of them all. Everyone at Team Pennine has played their part with professionalism, particularly as we navigated the change of ownership and direction during a pandemic.

“And there’s more to come – we see the first twelve months as just the beginning. We value the importance of working in partnership here in West Yorkshire and only see bright things ahead.

“As we said when we arrived: The future’s bright … the future’s pink!”

Delivering a safe and dependable service for the people of Kirklees and Calderdale districts and beyond is a top priority at Team Pennine, In the company’s first year, accidents involving its buses and people have been cut by 60%, new team facilities opened at Elland and colleague turnover has reduced from 57% on day one to just 12% today.

Customers also benefit from improved information and ticketing, with better information including paper timetables as well as a new website and app from day one, improved connections and through ticketing onto other Transdev buses across the North – plus active participation in the West Yorkshire M Card any bus, anywhere ticket scheme, with cut-price fares for young people.